Delegates from the National People’s Congress, the country’s legislature, and the top political advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, will gather for the two sessions this week. Photo: Xinhua
China’s ‘two sessions’: Beijing set to signal post-Covid economic confidence
- China’s leaders are expected to use the plenary meetings of the legislature and its top political advisory body to tout achievements and ‘boost people’s confidence’
- The annual gathering of high-ranking party delegates will also provide details on new economic targets for the next five years and China’s 2035 vision
