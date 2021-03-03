Chinese banks had a record high of 3.02 trillion yuan in non-performing assets in 2020, government data shows. Photo: Simon Song
China’s top banking regulator sees surge of bad loans in 2021 as effects of coronavirus bite
- Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, says the number of bad loans will rise this year
- Chinese banks had a record high of 3.02 trillion yuan (US466.9 billion) in non-performing assets in 2020, government data shows
