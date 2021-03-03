The findings of the Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index was largely in line with the official survey released on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua The findings of the Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index was largely in line with the official survey released on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s services sector grows at slowest rate in 10 months in February

  • The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 51.5, the lowest since April, from 52.0 in January
  • A sub-index for employment stood at 47.9, slipping into contraction after six months of growth, as businesses laid off workers

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:03am, 3 Mar, 2021

