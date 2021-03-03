The findings of the Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index was largely in line with the official survey released on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s services sector grows at slowest rate in 10 months in February
- The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 51.5, the lowest since April, from 52.0 in January
- A sub-index for employment stood at 47.9, slipping into contraction after six months of growth, as businesses laid off workers
