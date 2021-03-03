Chinese government bonds were not immune to selling that hit global bond markets in late February as rising expectations of economic growth and fears of a possible spike in inflation made investors retreat, but avoided the worst of the rout. Photo: Reuters
China debt: foreign holdings of government bonds rise above 2 trillion yuan in February amid global rout
- Total holdings of Chinese government bonds by investors outside mainland China stood at a record 2.06 trillion yuan (US$318 billion) at the end of February
- Foreign holdings of quasi-sovereign policy bank bonds also rose 3.1 per cent, to 986.97 billion yuan.
