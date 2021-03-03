Concerns over China’s falling population and its rising level of debt are two of the topics set to be discussed during the “two sessions” this week in Beijing. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China’s ‘two sessions’: population decline, rising debt worries to be hot topics for political elite
- China’s population could be surpassed by India’s as early as 2027 due to a declining birth rate, even after its one-child policy was abandoned in 2016
- Beijing is also increasingly concerned about its level of debt, which has risen rapidly over the past 12 months as it fought the impact of the coronavirus
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
