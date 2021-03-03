China has increased coal imports from Russia, Mongolia and Indonesia after Beijing stopped allowing any coal cargos from Australia to pass customs clearance in the fourth quarter last year. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s coal consumption set to rise in 2021 despite Beijing’s carbon neutral goal
- China, the world’s biggest coal consumer, saw overall consumption of the fossil fuel increase by 0.6 per cent in 2020 from a year earlier to around 4.04 billion tonnes
- The China National Coal Association said on Wednesday China’s coal output would increase in 2021 after it churned out 3.84 billion tonnes of coal in 2020
Topic | China economy
