Last year, households of workers with black lung disease lived on an average monthly per capita income of just 393 yuan, down by 16 per cent from a year earlier, according to a survey by Love Save Pneumoconiosis, with three per cent receiving zero income last year. Photo: AP
China’s 6 million ‘black lung’ workers living on just US$61 a month, with most struggling to survive
- Pneumoconiosis, also known as black lung disease, is incurable and caused by long term exposure to dust in workplaces and is most common among coal miners
- The plight of some six million migrant workers in China currently suffering from the disease is set to be discussed at the ‘two sessions’ meetings in Beijing
