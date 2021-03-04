China’s education, entertainment as well as agriculture and fisheries sectors were hit the hardest, with closure rates of 33 per cent, 31.7 per cent and 27.6 per cent, respectively. Photo: AFP
China’s small businesses need ‘supportive policies’ to survive after closures tripled last year amid coronavirus
- A study found that the rate of small business closures in China last year almost tripled to 18.5 per cent compared to a year earlier
- Education, entertainment as well as agriculture and fisheries were sectors hit the hardest, while transport, storage and industrial sectors were the least affected
