China GDP: economic growth target of 'above 6 per cent' for 2021 confirmed by Premier Li Keqiang

  • China set an economic growth target of ‘above 6 per cent’ for 2021, Premier Li Keqiang confirmed at the National People’s Congress (NPC) on Friday in Beijing
  • China has set a target of creating 11 million new urban jobs, while the target for consumer price index (CPI) growth is around 3 per cent

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Andrew Mullen and Orange Wang

Updated: 9:57am, 5 Mar, 2021

