China Premier Li Keqiang delivered the government work report for 2021 at the National People’s Congress on Friday in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
developing | China GDP: economic growth target of ‘above 6 per cent’ for 2021 confirmed by Premier Li Keqiang
- China set an economic growth target of ‘above 6 per cent’ for 2021, Premier Li Keqiang confirmed at the National People’s Congress (NPC) on Friday in Beijing
- China has set a target of creating 11 million new urban jobs, while the target for consumer price index (CPI) growth is around 3 per cent
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
