Most of the parts are currently imported from foreign manufacturers, though China is hoping to produce its own indigenous engine for the C919. Photo: Xinhua
C919: China’s home-grown aircraft on course to be certified by end of 2021, designer says
- The Chinese government formed the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) in 2008 to design and build the single-aisle C919
- China Eastern Airlines signed a deal with Comac to buy five C919 jets on Monday
