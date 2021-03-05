Most of the parts are currently imported from foreign manufacturers, though China is hoping to produce its own indigenous engine for the C919. Photo: Xinhua Most of the parts are currently imported from foreign manufacturers, though China is hoping to produce its own indigenous engine for the C919. Photo: Xinhua
Most of the parts are currently imported from foreign manufacturers, though China is hoping to produce its own indigenous engine for the C919. Photo: Xinhua
Aviation
Economy /  China Economy

C919: China’s home-grown aircraft on course to be certified by end of 2021, designer says

  • The Chinese government formed the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) in 2008 to design and build the single-aisle C919
  • China Eastern Airlines signed a deal with Comac to buy five C919 jets on Monday

Topic |   Aviation
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:17pm, 5 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Most of the parts are currently imported from foreign manufacturers, though China is hoping to produce its own indigenous engine for the C919. Photo: Xinhua Most of the parts are currently imported from foreign manufacturers, though China is hoping to produce its own indigenous engine for the C919. Photo: Xinhua
Most of the parts are currently imported from foreign manufacturers, though China is hoping to produce its own indigenous engine for the C919. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE