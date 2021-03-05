Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivered the government work report to the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters
China GDP: Beijing sets moderate 2021 economic growth target as focus shifts to debt reduction
- Premier Li Keqiang announced a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate target of ‘above 6 per cent’ for this year during Friday’s National People’s Congregss
- Most analysts project China’s economy will grow by more than 8 per cent this year as it recovers from the impact of the coronavirus
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
