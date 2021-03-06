The situation in Hong Kong played a part in poor perceptions of China, according to the Global Soft Power Index. Photo: Sun Yeung
China falls in soft power ranking but US loses its crown and tumbles
- United States ranked worst in the world for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, both countries still in the overall top 10
- Germany takes the crown as the leading soft power practitioner in annual global index
Topic | China economy
The situation in Hong Kong played a part in poor perceptions of China, according to the Global Soft Power Index. Photo: Sun Yeung