China’s exports grew 22.2 per cent in combined figures for January and February compared to a year earlier. Photo: Xinhua China’s exports grew 22.2 per cent in combined figures for January and February compared to a year earlier. Photo: Xinhua
China trade
China January-February exports and imports above expected on strong demand

  • Exports grew by 60.6 per cent in combined figures for January and February compared to a year earlier, partly skewed by low base from 2020
  • Imports grew by 22.2 per cent in combined figures for January and February from a year earlier

Orange Wang
Updated: 11:51am, 7 Mar, 2021

