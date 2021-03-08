China’s Premier Li Keqiang delivered the annual government work report at the National People’s Congress (NPC) on Friday in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s ‘two sessions’: key takeaways from the annual government work report
- This is the first in a new three-part newsletter series – “Decoding China’s Two Sessions 2021”
- Premier Li Keqiang delivered the annual government work report at the National People’s Congress (NPC) on Friday in Beijing
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
