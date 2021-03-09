After a surge in borrowing post-coronavirus, reducing debt is one of the government’s five major tasks in 2021. Photo: AFP
China’s debt-reduction campaign a 2021 priority as coronavirus drives surge in borrowing
- Beijing’s latest work report says deleveraging is one of ‘five major tasks’ for the government in 2021
- Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, China’s debt burden has grown roughly 30 per cent
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
