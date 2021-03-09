Overall, 83 per cent of respondents said they would maintain their existing manufacturing and sourcing in China in 2021, the same level as last year’s survey, with a mere 2 per cent saying they were considering reshoring their production or operations back to the US. Photo: Bloomberg Overall, 83 per cent of respondents said they would maintain their existing manufacturing and sourcing in China in 2021, the same level as last year’s survey, with a mere 2 per cent saying they were considering reshoring their production or operations back to the US. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China relations: investment environment improving for American firms, AmCham survey shows

  • Only 12 per cent of the 345 US firms surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in China said the investment environment was deteriorating
  • This represented the lowest proportion since the question was first introduced in the 2012 survey

Orange Wang
Updated: 6:26pm, 9 Mar, 2021

