Chinese state media say at least 3 million shops and restaurants on the mainland were forced to close or had their licenses revoked in the first 11 months of last year, including in Beijing (pictured). Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese state media say at least 3 million shops and restaurants on the mainland were forced to close or had their licenses revoked in the first 11 months of last year, including in Beijing (pictured). Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese state media say at least 3 million shops and restaurants on the mainland were forced to close or had their licenses revoked in the first 11 months of last year, including in Beijing (pictured). Photo: EPA-EFE
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China’s weakened consumer spending leaves ‘a lot of work to do’ in driving economic growth

  • Policies are needed to improve livelihoods and support low-income earners, or analysts say China’s new plan to rely on domestic consumption could fall flat
  • Household debt has risen rapidly in China as more consumers turn to loans to make ends meet in times of economic hardship

Topic |   China economy
Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 10 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese state media say at least 3 million shops and restaurants on the mainland were forced to close or had their licenses revoked in the first 11 months of last year, including in Beijing (pictured). Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese state media say at least 3 million shops and restaurants on the mainland were forced to close or had their licenses revoked in the first 11 months of last year, including in Beijing (pictured). Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese state media say at least 3 million shops and restaurants on the mainland were forced to close or had their licenses revoked in the first 11 months of last year, including in Beijing (pictured). Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE