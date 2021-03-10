Chinese state media say at least 3 million shops and restaurants on the mainland were forced to close or had their licenses revoked in the first 11 months of last year, including in Beijing (pictured). Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s weakened consumer spending leaves ‘a lot of work to do’ in driving economic growth
- Policies are needed to improve livelihoods and support low-income earners, or analysts say China’s new plan to rely on domestic consumption could fall flat
- Household debt has risen rapidly in China as more consumers turn to loans to make ends meet in times of economic hardship
Topic | China economy
Chinese state media say at least 3 million shops and restaurants on the mainland were forced to close or had their licenses revoked in the first 11 months of last year, including in Beijing (pictured). Photo: EPA-EFE