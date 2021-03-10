China’s consumer price index (CPI) eased to minus 0.2 per cent in February from a year earlier, from minus 0.3 per cent in January. Photo: AFP China’s consumer price index (CPI) eased to minus 0.2 per cent in February from a year earlier, from minus 0.3 per cent in January. Photo: AFP
China factory gate prices jump in February as producers pass on rise in raw materials prices

  • China’s official producer price index (PPI) rose to 1.7 per cent in February from a year earlier, compared with 0.3 per cent in January
  • China’s consumer price index (CPI) eased to minus 0.2 per cent in February from a year earlier, compared to minus 0.3 per cent in January

Topic |   China inflation
Orange Wang
Updated: 10:09am, 10 Mar, 2021

