Russia’s trade deficit with China stood at US$5.84 billion at the end of 2020. Photo: Reuters
China’s coal imports from Russia may increase as supply from Australia ‘expected to decline’
- China remains Russia’s biggest trading partner, but the trade deficit rose to US$5.84 billion at the end of 2020
- China halted coal imports from Australia in the fourth quarter last year amid deteriorating relations between the two countries
Topic | China-Russia relations
