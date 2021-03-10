China’s local governments have been told to refrain from recklessly expanding infrastructure projects. Photo: Xinhua China’s local governments have been told to refrain from recklessly expanding infrastructure projects. Photo: Xinhua
China’s debt-laden local governments urged not to ‘blindly expand’ post-Covid infrastructure projects

  • China’s top leadership has issued a warning about the ‘heavy debt burden’ of some local governments, saying greater monitoring is needed
  • Total government debt totalled 46.55 trillion yuan (US$7.1 trillion) at the end of 2020, including 25.66 trillion yuan owed by local authorities

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:45pm, 10 Mar, 2021

