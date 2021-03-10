Analysts and market participants have voiced concerns about a potential rise in inflation in China. Photo: Bloomberg Analysts and market participants have voiced concerns about a potential rise in inflation in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Analysts and market participants have voiced concerns about a potential rise in inflation in China. Photo: Bloomberg
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China’s rising factory-gate prices show ‘market’s concerns about the inflation outlook have emerged’

  • Sharper-than-expected rise in producer price index is another reason to expect Beijing to tighten economic support policies, analysts say
  • Commodity prices and inflation expectations could rise further in the coming months, given vaccine roll-outs and fiscal stimulus in major developed market economies

Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 7:30pm, 10 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Analysts and market participants have voiced concerns about a potential rise in inflation in China. Photo: Bloomberg Analysts and market participants have voiced concerns about a potential rise in inflation in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Analysts and market participants have voiced concerns about a potential rise in inflation in China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE