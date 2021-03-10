Chinese banks extended 1.36 trillion yuan (US$208.7 billion) in new local-currency loans in February. Photo: Reuters
China economy: new bank loans in February fall less than expected, as ‘real financing demand is very strong’
- New loans total 1.36 trillion yuan (US$209 billion), surpassing analysts’ forecasts for 950 billion yuan
- February M2 money supply growth accelerates to 10.1 per cent from a year earlier, well above forecast for 9.4 per cent
Topic | China economy
Chinese banks extended 1.36 trillion yuan (US$208.7 billion) in new local-currency loans in February. Photo: Reuters