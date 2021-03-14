The economic stress of the coronavirus has filtered down to the nation’s army of 30 million long-distance truck drivers. Photo: Bloomberg The economic stress of the coronavirus has filtered down to the nation’s army of 30 million long-distance truck drivers. Photo: Bloomberg
The economic stress of the coronavirus has filtered down to the nation’s army of 30 million long-distance truck drivers. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s truck drivers still have a long road to post-coronavirus recovery

  • Compared to the industrial sector and larger state firms, China’s small businesses were particularly hard hit by the pandemic last year
  • That has filtered through to the nation’s army of truck drivers, with many waiting for payment from indebted small firms

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 6:30pm, 14 Mar, 2021

