Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan includes US$1,400 direct payments for middle-class Americans, an extension of unemployment benefits, funding for state and local governments hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as well as money to fund the roll out of vaccines. Photo: TNS
American Rescue Plan: China worried about economic impact of Joe Biden’s US$1.9 trillion coronavirus bailout
- US President Joe Biden’s US$1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan received final approval from the US Congress on Wednesday
- It is expected to be signed into legislation on Friday, but concerns have been raised in the US and China about its potential to cause further financial market turmoil
Topic | US-China relations
Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan includes US$1,400 direct payments for middle-class Americans, an extension of unemployment benefits, funding for state and local governments hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as well as money to fund the roll out of vaccines. Photo: TNS