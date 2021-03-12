In US dollar terms, foreign direct investment (FDI) in January and February rose by 34. 2 per cent to US$26.07 billion, Ministry of Commerce reported on Friday. Photo: Reuters
China FDI up 34.2 per cent in US dollar terms in January-February
- In yuan terms, foreign direct investment (FDI) in China rose 31.5 per cent in January and February compared to a year earlier
- Investment in service sector projects accounted for 80 per cent of FDI inflows in the first two months of 2021
Topic | China economy
In US dollar terms, foreign direct investment (FDI) in January and February rose by 34. 2 per cent to US$26.07 billion, Ministry of Commerce reported on Friday. Photo: Reuters