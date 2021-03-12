Yet, China’s productivity challenge remains as a broader measure of how efficiently an economy uses capital and labour, also known as total factor productivity (TFP).

The labour force will keep shrinking, at a faster rate, and deleveraging means slower investment and capital accumulation Shaun Roache

“The labour force will keep shrinking, at a faster rate, and deleveraging means slower investment and capital accumulation. This has caused TFP growth to fall a lot in recent years – we estimate [its growth rate] was less than 2 per cent in the five years through 2020 compared to over 5 per cent a decade ago,” said Shaun Roache, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at S&P Global Ratings.

That estimate is not far from Beijing’s own analysis as in a joint report with the World Bank published in 2019, the Development Research Centre under the State Council said that the TFP growth rate had fallen to an average of 1.55 per cent between 2008 and 2017 – less than half the 3.5 per cent rate in the decade before the 2008 global financial crisis – with little improvement in recent years.

services The slowdown in China’s productivity growth, which could create a bottleneck for growth in coming years, is on one hand inevitable as the labour force shrinks and the economy switches gears tofrom manufacturing.

infrastructure and real estate But on the other hand, it also reflects previous government decisions on resource allocations – when local governments were pressured to deliver stronger growth and massive investments flowed into– that are now drags on efficiency.

China’s declining working population While– highlighted by an annual decline of nearly 7 million from 2021-2025, based on government estimates – could lead productivity to fall, it does not necessarily need to do so as a smaller workforce that is more skilled and educated could lead to improved productivity.

By 2025, Beijing plans to increase the average number of years spent in school to 11.3 from 10.8. Economists believe increasing high school attainment, particularly in China’s rural areas, is key to meeting that goal.

As recently as 2016, fewer than half of the students in rural China attended high school, compared to more than 90 per cent in big cities, according to a 2016 study of more than 24,000 rural students by scholars from the United States and China.

This gap was partly attributed to the fact that many rural children opted to follow their parents’ footsteps and find manual work in cities after dropping out of school.

hukou household registration policy While China is now gradually liberalising itsin smaller cities with fewer than 10 million residents, it could take years for migrant workers with a rural hukou to be able to access better public services, including education and health care, in the cities where they work.

We do worry that too much state intervention could damage productivity growth Shaun Roache

A hukou is a household registration document that all Chinese citizens must have that controls access to public services based on their birthplace, but migrant workers who hold hukou from their hometowns will have very limited rights to public services in any other city that they move to for work.

middle-income trap, According to Scott Rozelle, a professor at Stanford University specialising in Chinese rural education, only 30 per cent of China’s labour force have completed high school, and the rate needs to at least double for China to escape thewhere national income stagnates because a country is unable to take the next step in development.

Rozelle added that no country with less than 50 per cent high-school attainment has ever been able to avoid the trap.

“We do worry that too much state intervention could damage productivity growth, however,” Roache said. “The major productivity booms we have seen since 1978 [in China] have followed reforms that have allowed the private sector to play a greater role in the economy. In recent years, the economic footprint of state-owned enterprises has begun to rise again, including in new economy areas.”

There was a sizeable gap of around 20 per cent in TFP between state-owned enterprises and private firms in 2019, mainly due to low returns on investment among state firms. It remains a question whether including labour productivity as part of SOE performance reviews starting from this year, as the government has proposed, will narrow the gap.

China’s total productivity is currently only around half the average level of countries that are members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, nations which are mostly developed countries, according to the World Bank.

opening up of some sectors, Elevating it will require a furthersuch as business services, to domestic and foreign private firms as well as speeding up the reduction in overcapacity in some industries, including steel and coal.

At the same time, increasing competition with the US could also limit China’s access to the world’s most advanced technologies and drag down its productivity growth.

China’s response to this – whether China should rely on its government-mandated industrial policies to advance its technological goals or give the market a bigger role in driving innovation – has generated a lively debate among researchers.

Trying to wean the economy off foreign technology could also hurt productivity because China will be less able to exploit the new ideas and products in the rest of the world Shaun Roache

“Trying to wean the economy off foreign technology could also hurt productivity because China will be less able to exploit the new ideas and products in the rest of the world,” Roache added.

“China’s economy has huge resources, but it may not be able to have innovation across all domains at the same time. China’s most advanced manufacturing output still relies heavily on foreign technology, all the way through the supply chain.”

While the central government has downplayed growth targets to dampen incentives at the local level to recklessly pursue increases in output, there has been a revival of industrial policies to boost China’s self reliance in “strategic areas” such as semiconductors and software.

technological self-reliance The latest five-year plan has made it clear that the Chinese leadership perceives domestic innovation andas the only way forward to deal with the challenges of technological disruption, climate change and geopolitical uncertainty, and has promised more investment for research and development.

“The risk to this shift in priorities is clear. If officials are judged less by whether they can deliver growth than whether they can shovel money at ‘innovation’ related projects, then the risk of waste and distortions has not necessarily been reduced, and could increase,” said Andrew Batson, head of China economic research at consultancy firm Gavekal.

S&P’s research has shown that while China is likely to be able to arrest its declining labour productivity rate, it will be difficult to reverse it.

It has projected that China’s real GDP growth rate in 2025 will be 5.1 per cent, while TFP growth will be only about 2 per cent. In 2030, real GDP growth is estimated to be 4 per cent and TFP growth 1.7 per cent.

Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie, said that a GDP growth target still matters in China’s long term economic planning.

If they can lift labour productivity, it would be the best. But if they can’t raise it, they’ll go back to stimulus. This is for sure Larry Hu

At a fundamental level, China’s economic system can be best described as “state capitalism” and the “state” portion does need planning, as without a target, it will lose its way and be unable to function appropriately, Hu added.

double in size from 2020 to 2035, President Xi Jinping has said it is possible that China’s economy couldbut to achieve that target, China will need to achieve an average annual growth rate of 4.7 per cent for the next 15 years, according to Hu.

“When the economy isn’t doing well, it means there’ll still be stimulus,” Hu said. “It also means you can’t always have it all. I think that they’ll monitor and make adjustments.

“If they can lift labour productivity, it would be the best. But if they can’t raise it, they’ll go back to stimulus. This is for sure.”