African swine fever first appeared in China in 2018, creating a severe shortage of the staple meat in the world’s largest pork consuming country, resulting in skyrocketing food prices. Photo: EPA-EFE
African swine fever still ‘major risk factor’ for China as it bans Malaysian pig imports over outbreak fears
- The deadly African swine fever once killed half of China’s pig population, sending the price of pork skyrocketing, and six small outbreaks have been reported since the start of 2021
- China banned all imports of pigs, boars and related products from Malaysia this week after it detected its first-ever African swine fever outbreaks last month
