China’s elderly population is rising while the workforce is shrinking. Photo: AFP
China’s plan to raise retirement age will be gradual process, government researcher insists

  • The change was prompted by the country’s rapidly ageing population and has prompted uproar on social media
  • A leading social security researcher tells state media that the retirement age will rise by a few months at a time over the course of several years

Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 7:59pm, 14 Mar, 2021

China’s elderly population is rising while the workforce is shrinking. Photo: AFP
