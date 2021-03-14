Tangshan is China’s biggest centre of steel production. Photo: Reuters
China’s steel city Tangshan vows to crack down on pollution after weeks of heavy smog
- The city authorities say factories must limit production when a heavy pollution alert is in place to halve harmful emissions
- Steel or cement plants warned they will lose their permits and have production suspended if they fail to comply and owners face criminal sanctions
Topic | China pollution
