Retail sales grew by 33.8 per cent in the combined figures for January and February, compared to a growth of 4.6 per cent in December. Bloomberg Retail sales grew by 33.8 per cent in the combined figures for January and February, compared to a growth of 4.6 per cent in December. Bloomberg
Retail sales grew by 33.8 per cent in the combined figures for January and February, compared to a growth of 4.6 per cent in December. Bloomberg
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

developing | China economy advanced in January and February, but mixed data underscores uneven nature of recovery

  • Retail sales grew by 33.8 per cent in the combined figures for January and February, while industrial production grew by 35.1 per cent from a year earlier
  • Last week, Premier Li Keqiang confirmed China had set an economic growth target of ‘above 6 per cent’ for 2021 after the economy grew by 2.3 per cent last year

Topic |   China economy
Orange WangAndrew Mullen
Orange Wang and Andrew Mullen

Updated: 10:20am, 15 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Retail sales grew by 33.8 per cent in the combined figures for January and February, compared to a growth of 4.6 per cent in December. Bloomberg Retail sales grew by 33.8 per cent in the combined figures for January and February, compared to a growth of 4.6 per cent in December. Bloomberg
Retail sales grew by 33.8 per cent in the combined figures for January and February, compared to a growth of 4.6 per cent in December. Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE