Retail sales grew by 33.8 per cent in the combined figures for January and February, compared to a growth of 4.6 per cent in December. Bloomberg
developing | China economy advanced in January and February, but mixed data underscores uneven nature of recovery
- Retail sales grew by 33.8 per cent in the combined figures for January and February, while industrial production grew by 35.1 per cent from a year earlier
- Last week, Premier Li Keqiang confirmed China had set an economic growth target of ‘above 6 per cent’ for 2021 after the economy grew by 2.3 per cent last year
Topic | China economy
Retail sales grew by 33.8 per cent in the combined figures for January and February, compared to a growth of 4.6 per cent in December. Bloomberg