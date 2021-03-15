The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) also said it had injected another 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion) worth of seven-day reverse repos into the banking system. Photo: AFP
China keeps interest rate unchanged for 11th straight month, rolls over 100 billion yuan of medium-term loans
- The rate on 100 billion yuan (US$15.37 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to financial institutions is being kept steady at 2.95 per cent
- The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) also said the operation was a rollover of the same amount of maturing MLF loans due on Tuesday
Topic | China economy
