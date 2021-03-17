Over 2 billion yuan (US$307 million) has been spent by Chinese consumers using the new digital currency in 4 million transactions with retail shops, restaurants and online in four major test cities in the past year. Photo: Reuters
China digital currency: US ‘worried’ as it falls ‘behind the curve’ in race for financial technology innovation
- The People’s Bank of China have been conducting experiments and tests of its sovereign digital currency for more than five years
- The Biden administration has finally shown support for research into the viability of a digital US dollar for the first time
Topic | China digital currency
Over 2 billion yuan (US$307 million) has been spent by Chinese consumers using the new digital currency in 4 million transactions with retail shops, restaurants and online in four major test cities in the past year. Photo: Reuters