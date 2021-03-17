Analysts say the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China would need to deliver at least 100 C919s a year to be on equal footing with Boeing and Airbus. Photo: Getty Images Analysts say the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China would need to deliver at least 100 C919s a year to be on equal footing with Boeing and Airbus. Photo: Getty Images
Analysts say the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China would need to deliver at least 100 C919s a year to be on equal footing with Boeing and Airbus. Photo: Getty Images
C919: China seen certifying passenger jet this year, but can the plane claim market share from Boeing and Airbus?

  • Success of the C919 is vital to both China’s technological development and its domestic aviation market
  • China’s continued ban on Boeing’s 737 MAX may come up in discussions among US and Chinese officials at their talks in Alaska this week

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 17 Mar, 2021

