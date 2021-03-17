The Supreme People’s Court says the extraterritorial application of China’s financial laws would help further open up the domestic market. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s new financial court given jurisdiction to handle lawsuits involving overseas firms
- Extraterritorial application of China’s financial laws said to play a role in further opening up the domestic market
- Announcement comes as China’s overseas financial interests are increasing rapidly, and as Chinese companies have been targeted by American sanctions
Topic | US-China relations
