The Supreme People’s Court says the extraterritorial application of China’s financial laws would help further open up the domestic market. Photo: Shutterstock The Supreme People’s Court says the extraterritorial application of China’s financial laws would help further open up the domestic market. Photo: Shutterstock
The Supreme People’s Court says the extraterritorial application of China’s financial laws would help further open up the domestic market. Photo: Shutterstock
Economy /  China Economy

China’s new financial court given jurisdiction to handle lawsuits involving overseas firms

  • Extraterritorial application of China’s financial laws said to play a role in further opening up the domestic market
  • Announcement comes as China’s overseas financial interests are increasing rapidly, and as Chinese companies have been targeted by American sanctions

Topic |   US-China relations
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 17 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Supreme People’s Court says the extraterritorial application of China’s financial laws would help further open up the domestic market. Photo: Shutterstock The Supreme People’s Court says the extraterritorial application of China’s financial laws would help further open up the domestic market. Photo: Shutterstock
The Supreme People’s Court says the extraterritorial application of China’s financial laws would help further open up the domestic market. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE