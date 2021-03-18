Of the 69 factories around the world now viewed as leaders using Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, China is now home to 20, followed by 19 in the European Union, seven in the US and five in Japan. Photo: AFP
China making strides in Industry 4.0 revolution as advanced manufacturing outpaces EU, US, Japan
- Bosch Automotive Products, Foxconn Technology Group, Midea Shunde, Tsingtao Brewery and Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing added to list of cutting-edge advanced manufacturing facilities
- The Fourth Industrial Revolution, also known as Industry 4.0, is the automation of manufacturing and the upgrading of industrial practices, using modern smart technology
Topic | China manufacturing
Of the 69 factories around the world now viewed as leaders using Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, China is now home to 20, followed by 19 in the European Union, seven in the US and five in Japan. Photo: AFP