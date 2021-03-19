The US Federal Reserve’s continued loose monetary policy under chair Jerome Powell has been coupled with a huge injection of US government funding into the economy. Photo: Getty Images The US Federal Reserve’s continued loose monetary policy under chair Jerome Powell has been coupled with a huge injection of US government funding into the economy. Photo: Getty Images
American Rescue Plan: China increasingly concerned by US economic policy after Fed maintains loose stance

  • US Federal Reserve repeated it would keep its benchmark interest rate near zero and continue sizeable asset purchases to pump liquidity into financial markets
  • Last week, the US$1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was also signed into law following the previous US$900 billion stimulus plan passed in December

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 1:29am, 19 Mar, 2021

