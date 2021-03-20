Around 9.09 million students are set to graduate from universities and colleges this summer, adding to an already competitive job market in China. Photo: Xinhua
Want a job in China? US$7,700 VVVVVIP service still leaves applicants out of pocket, out of work
- Career coaching consultancies charge up to 50,000 yuan (US$7,700) to help jobseekers in China gain an edge in an increasingly competitive market
- But the coronavirus pandemic has made the fast growing industry a hotbed for complaints and controversies
Topic | Jobs
