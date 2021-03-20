A survey by the Eurasia Group Foundation last year showed 28 per cent of Chinese respondents reported an unfavourable view of the US. Photo: AFP A survey by the Eurasia Group Foundation last year showed 28 per cent of Chinese respondents reported an unfavourable view of the US. Photo: AFP
China’s millennials, Generation Z leading nation away from Hollywood films, American culture, US brands

  • Blockbuster films like Avatar, Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Titanic once topped the box office charts, now domestic films like My People have taken over
  • Amid changing sentiment in China, the likes of Nike, McDonald’s and Coca-Cola have also been forced to change their approach

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 12:30am, 20 Mar, 2021

