A survey by the Eurasia Group Foundation last year showed 28 per cent of Chinese respondents reported an unfavourable view of the US. Photo: AFP
China’s millennials, Generation Z leading nation away from Hollywood films, American culture, US brands
- Blockbuster films like Avatar, Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Titanic once topped the box office charts, now domestic films like My People have taken over
- Amid changing sentiment in China, the likes of Nike, McDonald’s and Coca-Cola have also been forced to change their approach
Topic | US-China relations
A survey by the Eurasia Group Foundation last year showed 28 per cent of Chinese respondents reported an unfavourable view of the US. Photo: AFP