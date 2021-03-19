Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He visited Liaoning province this week, joined by Beijing’s top economic policymakers. Photo: AP Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He visited Liaoning province this week, joined by Beijing’s top economic policymakers. Photo: AP
China seeks to boost rust-belt province as a ‘golden place’ for technology development

  • Vice-Premier Liu He and top economic policymakers headed to Liaoning province this week to solicit opinions on the region’s next stage of development
  • A previous revitalisation plan for the economically struggling rust-belt region in 2003 failed to lift the region out of its economic doldrums

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:15pm, 19 Mar, 2021

