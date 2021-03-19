Beijing says that it will “gradually” increase China’s mandatory retirement ages that have been unchanged for 70 years. Photo: Reuters
Chinese workers fear job discrimination will rise under plans to increase mandatory retirement age
- Workplace bias is already widely considered a problem in China’s labour market, and letting people work longer could make finding and keeping a job even more difficult
- Older employees in white-collar private jobs could end up forced out of long-held roles, especially as competition for jobs among new university graduates intensifies every year
Topic | China economy
Beijing says that it will “gradually” increase China’s mandatory retirement ages that have been unchanged for 70 years. Photo: Reuters