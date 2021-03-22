The PBOC has kept the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) at 3.85 per cent, while the five-year LPR remains at 4.65 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg The PBOC has kept the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) at 3.85 per cent, while the five-year LPR remains at 4.65 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg
China leaves key interest rate unchanged for 11th straight month as it moves to cautiously scale back economic stimulus

  • Beijing policymakers continue to worry about excess US liquidity, putting pressure on Washington to normalise policies
  • Inflation worries have already caused three emerging market central banks to raise interest rates in the past week

Orange Wang
Updated: 7:15pm, 22 Mar, 2021

