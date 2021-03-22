Mu Changchun, from the People’s Bank of China, says the nation’s digital currency will feature ‘controllable anonymity’. Photo: Handout Mu Changchun, from the People’s Bank of China, says the nation’s digital currency will feature ‘controllable anonymity’. Photo: Handout
China digital yuan: central bank seeks to assure consumers of data, privacy protection

  • China’s central bank is trying to allay privacy worries associated with its digital currency by promising ‘controllable anonymity’
  • Mobile users fear having to share too much information and private businesses have low trust in the anonymity of payments

Karen Yeung
Updated: 11:30pm, 22 Mar, 2021

