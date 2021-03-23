Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang at the National Peoples Congress. Photo: Kyodo
China GDP: economic growth could exceed ‘above 6 per cent’ target, Premier Li Keqiang says
- China set an economic growth target of ‘above 6 per cent’ for 2021 after it grew by 2.3 per cent during a coronavirus-hit 2020
- China’s economy is widely expected by analysts to grow by more than 8 per cent this year, helped by the low base from last year’s weak growth
