The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law in the United States in March. Photo: AFP The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law in the United States in March. Photo: AFP
The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law in the United States in March. Photo: AFP
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

American Rescue Plan: China faces foreign outflows threat, with instability fuelled by US $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief

  • Potential for a reversal in capital inflows and a possible wave of bond defaults are two of the biggest risks facing China’s economy this year, said former central bank adviser Li Daokui
  • The instability is being fuelled by the US$1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will benefit China by boosting exports, but also add to risks

Topic |   China economy
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:59pm, 23 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law in the United States in March. Photo: AFP The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law in the United States in March. Photo: AFP
The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law in the United States in March. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE