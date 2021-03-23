China’s state-led economic model is at the heart of Beijing’s conflict with Washington. Photo: AFP China’s state-led economic model is at the heart of Beijing’s conflict with Washington. Photo: AFP
China’s state-led economic model is at the heart of Beijing’s conflict with Washington. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

US-China tech war: state-led economy crucial to meet challenges of American sanctions, says prominent economist

  • China’s government will play a crucial role in the development of ‘chokehold technologies’, which America has weaponised, says economist Bai Chong-en
  • Combination of market forces and government direction to drive technology development important, but state-led approach could stifle innovation, Bai says

Topic |   US-China relations
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 11:00pm, 23 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s state-led economic model is at the heart of Beijing’s conflict with Washington. Photo: AFP China’s state-led economic model is at the heart of Beijing’s conflict with Washington. Photo: AFP
China’s state-led economic model is at the heart of Beijing’s conflict with Washington. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE