The hidden debt could have led to over 700 billion yuan (US$107 billion) a year in extra interest payments, as such borrowing is more costly to service than government bonds. Photo: Shutterstock
China debt: ‘under pressure’ local governments racked up US$2.3 trillion in hidden debt last year
- China’s local governments had 14.8 trillion yuan (US$2.3 trillion) of hidden debt last year, according to Liu Lei, a senior researcher at the National Institution for Finance and Development
- Local governments were under pressure to increase infrastructure investments and shore up growth last year through the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | China economy
The hidden debt could have led to over 700 billion yuan (US$107 billion) a year in extra interest payments, as such borrowing is more costly to service than government bonds. Photo: Shutterstock