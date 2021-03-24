Chinese researchers and former officials have long been urging Beijing to make preparations for the worst-case scenario if tensions spiral out of control and the US imposes economic and financial sanctions to isolate Chinese banks and companies from the US dollar-dominated international markets. Photo: Shutterstock Chinese researchers and former officials have long been urging Beijing to make preparations for the worst-case scenario if tensions spiral out of control and the US imposes economic and financial sanctions to isolate Chinese banks and companies from the US dollar-dominated international markets. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese researchers and former officials have long been urging Beijing to make preparations for the worst-case scenario if tensions spiral out of control and the US imposes economic and financial sanctions to isolate Chinese banks and companies from the US dollar-dominated international markets. Photo: Shutterstock
Currency war
Economy /  China Economy

China’s SWIFT joint venture a ‘defensive move’ in US financial war after Alaska talks underlined ongoing tensions

  • Belgium-based SWIFT financial messaging service provides a network for financial institutions worldwide to send and receive information about financial transactions
  • But some Chinese medium and small-sized banks have reported unstable connectivity to the network, affecting their cross-border transactions

Topic |   Currency war
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 6:45pm, 24 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese researchers and former officials have long been urging Beijing to make preparations for the worst-case scenario if tensions spiral out of control and the US imposes economic and financial sanctions to isolate Chinese banks and companies from the US dollar-dominated international markets. Photo: Shutterstock Chinese researchers and former officials have long been urging Beijing to make preparations for the worst-case scenario if tensions spiral out of control and the US imposes economic and financial sanctions to isolate Chinese banks and companies from the US dollar-dominated international markets. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese researchers and former officials have long been urging Beijing to make preparations for the worst-case scenario if tensions spiral out of control and the US imposes economic and financial sanctions to isolate Chinese banks and companies from the US dollar-dominated international markets. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE