The inaugural Hainan Expo will take place in May as Beijing pushes ahead with plans to transform the island into a duty-free shopping hub. Photo: Xinhua
China announces trade fair to boost Hainan’s duty-free status, show commitment to opening up
- The first edition of the China International Consumer Products Expo, also known as the Hainan Expo, will take place from May 7 to May 10
- Beijing hopes the fair will enhance the status of Hainan free-trade port and promote government’s ‘high-level opening up to the outside world’
Topic | Hainan
The inaugural Hainan Expo will take place in May as Beijing pushes ahead with plans to transform the island into a duty-free shopping hub. Photo: Xinhua