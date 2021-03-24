The inaugural Hainan Expo will take place in May as Beijing pushes ahead with plans to transform the island into a duty-free shopping hub. Photo: Xinhua The inaugural Hainan Expo will take place in May as Beijing pushes ahead with plans to transform the island into a duty-free shopping hub. Photo: Xinhua
The inaugural Hainan Expo will take place in May as Beijing pushes ahead with plans to transform the island into a duty-free shopping hub. Photo: Xinhua
Hainan
Economy /  China Economy

China announces trade fair to boost Hainan’s duty-free status, show commitment to opening up

  • The first edition of the China International Consumer Products Expo, also known as the Hainan Expo, will take place from May 7 to May 10
  • Beijing hopes the fair will enhance the status of Hainan free-trade port and promote government’s ‘high-level opening up to the outside world’

Topic |   Hainan
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 8:00pm, 24 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The inaugural Hainan Expo will take place in May as Beijing pushes ahead with plans to transform the island into a duty-free shopping hub. Photo: Xinhua The inaugural Hainan Expo will take place in May as Beijing pushes ahead with plans to transform the island into a duty-free shopping hub. Photo: Xinhua
The inaugural Hainan Expo will take place in May as Beijing pushes ahead with plans to transform the island into a duty-free shopping hub. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE