The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was signed in November. Photo: VNA via Xinhua
China pushing for ‘early implementation’ of RCEP trade deal in January
- A total of 15 Asia-Pacific economies and 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in November
- China ratified RCEP at the start of March, and the deal must be confirmed by at least six Asean countries and three non-Asean countries before it can come into effect
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was signed in November. Photo: VNA via Xinhua