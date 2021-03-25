The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was signed in November. Photo: VNA via Xinhua The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was signed in November. Photo: VNA via Xinhua
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was signed in November. Photo: VNA via Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China pushing for ‘early implementation’ of RCEP trade deal in January

  • A total of 15 Asia-Pacific economies and 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in November
  • China ratified RCEP at the start of March, and the deal must be confirmed by at least six Asean countries and three non-Asean countries before it can come into effect

Topic |   Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:03pm, 25 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was signed in November. Photo: VNA via Xinhua The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was signed in November. Photo: VNA via Xinhua
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was signed in November. Photo: VNA via Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE