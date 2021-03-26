China set an economic growth target of “above 6 per cent” for 2021, but Premier Li Keqiang admitted earlier this week that growth this year could exceed a target. Photo: Reuters
China GDP: nation to lead East Asian, Pacific economic recovery in 2021 with 8.1 per cent growth
- World Bank’s latest East Asia and Pacific Economic Update predicts China’s economy will expand by 8.1 per cent in 2021
- Excluding China, growth will only be 4.4 per cent in East Asia and the Pacific, an improvement on a 3.7 per cent contraction the year before
China trade
